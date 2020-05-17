91 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 828

91 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 828 on Sunday, the state Health Department said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported 90,927 cases with 2,872 deaths while 34,109 people have been cured. (ANI)