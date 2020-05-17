Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers seized in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-05-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 16:22 IST
3 container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers seized in UP

Three container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers during the lockdown were seized by police in Uttar Pradesh, close on the heels of death of 26 migrants in a collision between a trailer and a truck on which they had hitched rides. A total of 178 migrant workers were found travelling in unauthorised vehicles on Saturday, officials said.

Seventy-eight migrant workers were found holed up inside a container truck in Shamli on Saturday evening, SP Vinit Jaiswal said. The truck which was on its way to Ludhiana in Punjab was impounded by police and all the migrant workers were sent to a shelter home, he said.

In a similar incident, a container truck was intercepted by police in Muzaffarnagar, the SP said. During checking, police found 60 migrant labourers sitting inside the vehicle, he said.

Police said arrangements were being made to send these labourers to their native places in West Bengal by special trains. Forty migrant workers were found travelling in a truck by police in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday night, Jaiswal said.

The truck was intercepted at the Baghela checkpost, he said. It is learnt that authorities have sealed all entry points to Muzaffarnagar and Shamli to prevent travelling of migrant workers on foot and in unauthorised vehicles following a series of road accidents.

At least 26 migrants were killed and 34 others injured when a trailer and a stationary truck collided on a highway near Auraiya in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Most of the victims were sitting on sacks of lime powder loaded on the trailer, and were crushed when the vehicles overturned and fell into a ditch following the crash near an eatery between 3 am and 3.30 am on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat stretch of National Highway 19, they said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League players won't be fit until late June - Bruce

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has warned that players will not be ready for competitive action until the end of June as the Premier League looks to restart the season next month. The league has been suspended since mid-March but its ...

Retailers' association miffed at eco package, says emergent issues facing retailers not addressed

The Retailers Association of India RAI on Sunday expressed disappointment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat economic stimulus saying emergent issues facing retailers have not been addressed. The retail industry body also said that with no income ...

Gujarat: Migrants attack cops, damage vehicles near Rajkot

Demanding immediate travel arrangements, migrant workers on Sunday hurled stones at the police and damaged vehicles on a national highway near Rajkot in Gujarat, police said. Some police personnel and a local journalist were injured in the ...

Suicide bombing in Somalia kills governor, three others in Puntland -police

The governor of Mudug, a region in Somalias semi-autonomous state of Puntland, was killed with three of his bodyguards in a suicide car bombing on Sunday that was claimed by Islamist group al Shabaab, police said. A suicide car bomb hit the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020