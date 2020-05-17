Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt to arrange 22 special trains to ferry 33,000 migrant workers

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:36 IST
AP govt to arrange 22 special trains to ferry 33,000 migrant workers

The Andhra Pradesh government is in the process of sending home 33,000 stranded migrant labourers by 22 shramik special trains this week and taking steps to bring back those travelling on foot to the nearest relief centers in the state as a temporary measure. The government has already arranged 31 trains- nine for Bihar, Odisha-five, UP, Jharkhand and Rajasthan- four each, Maharashtra-three and Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh-one each- from the state facilitating the transportation of 39,000 people to various destinations, an official release said on Sunday.

"We will be running five trains for 7,500 people today (May 17). We have planned another 22 shramik trains during this week for 33,000 people and NoCs from the receiving states are being pursued, it said adding top most priority was being given to send them home," it said. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given instructions to arrange buses to transport migrant workers to the nearest relief centers.

All the police check posts were provided with staff from revenue department to persuade the migrant labourers to stay at the relief centers with a promise to send them by shramik trains. As many as 79 food counters were set up along the national highway nearest to the check posts to provide food and water.

The Centre had on Friday asked states and union territories to provide food and shelter to migrant workers if they are found walking on roads and railways tracks, and ensure they board special trains to reach their native places. "Collectors were asked to put up banners on highways in Odiya and Hindi explaining the arrangements made for the migrant labourers going on foot.

Once they reach the relief centers, instructions are given that people belonging to AP are to be sent to their native districts by APSRTC buses free of cost. Similarly, those belonging to other states will be sent by Shramik trains duly transporting them to the embarkation points free of cost," it added.

During the last three days, around 4,661 migrant workers going by walk have been stopped at various check posts and taken to 62 relief centers. Out of them 485 people were walking to various places within the state, while the remaining 4,176 belonged to other states, the note said.

State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney had detailed discussions with her Odisha counterpart, who agreed to receive the migrant labourers of the neighbouring state at Ganjam with prior intimation..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Kerala reports 14 fresh cases; tally rises to 601

Kerala on Sunday reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 601. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said four from Malappuram, two each from Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur, one each from Kollam, ...

AP govt to arrange 22 special trains to ferry 33,000 migrant workers

The Andhra Pradesh government is in the process of sending home 33,000 stranded migrant labourers by 22 shramik special trains this week and taking steps to bring back those travelling on foot to the nearest relief centers in the state as a...

More relaxations, abundance of caution: What people want in lockdown 4.0

All that Sushila Kaushalya Devi, a domestic worker from Madanpur Khadar in the national capital, wants right now is to go back to work. With her meagre savings dwindling by the day and no means of travel to C R Park where she works, Sushila...

Amid COVID pandemic, Centre urged to stop trade of dog, cat meat

A group of animal rights bodies has urged the central government to stop dog and cat meat trade saying it is the perfect breeding ground for another public health disaster after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint letter to Union Heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020