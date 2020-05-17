Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,400 stranded Manipuris arrive from Bengaluru in special train

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:44 IST
1,400 stranded Manipuris arrive from Bengaluru in special train
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1,400 stranded Manipuris reached the Jiribam Railway station on Sunday, officials said. The train from Bengaluru reached the Jiribam station at 3.52 pm and the passengers after alighting from the train were medically screened, they said.

With the arrival of the third 'Shramik Special' train, the number of Manipuris being evacuated through train arranged by the state government has reached more than 3,400 in the last four days, the officials said. "They (passengers) were later taken to their respective districts in 50 different buses," they said.

The state government, which had arranged 50 buses to transport the returnees to their respective assembly constituencies, has made it compulsory for all of them to undergo 14 days quarantine at designated institutional and community quarantine centres set up across the state, the officials said. Meanwhile, the Health Department in a press release said the "state government will bear Rs 200 per head per day towards food for returnees accommodated in community quarantine centres and meeting or inter-mingling with families/others should be completely banned".

It also said that "any symptomatic passenger, if any, would be immediately separated and taken to hospital/isolation ward".

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana cabinet meets on May 18

Hyderabad, May 17 PTI The Telangana cabinet is meeting here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The cabinet is likely to discuss on the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre on the COVID-19 lockdown and f...

Curfew in Himachal till May 31; State may see spike in coronavirus cases with return of migrants: CM Thakur

Curfew will continue in Himachal Pradesh till May 31, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday after the Centre decided to extend the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.&#160; The state government had imposed the curfe...

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israels Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in ...

Wear a mask or face jail in Kuwait and Qatar

Kuwait and Qatar both said on Sunday they would start jailing people or fining them thousands of dollars for failing to wear a facemask to combat the novel coronavirus. Kuwaits health ministry said anyone caught could face up to three month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020