2 SRPF jawans among 5 new COVID-19 patients in Maha's Amravati

Two jawans of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and three others tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra's Amravati district, where the tally of such patients has reached 106 so far, officials said on Sunday. A statement issued by the district administration said that these five persons tested positive for the infection since Saturday night.

"These two SRPF jawans are 27 and 29 years old. They were among the 56, who had been called back to Amravati after six of their colleagues had tested positive in Malegaon," it said. Swabs of 17 of the 56 were sent for testing and reports of the duo came positive late Saturday night. Fifteen others have tested negative, but their swabs have been collected again and sent for testing, the statement said.

Of the three others patients, two are women in their fifties. They are from Haiderpura and Masanganj areas of Amravati city. They tested positive at a hospital during the institutional quarantine, it said. The third one is a 30-year-old man from Masanganj. He tested positive on Sunday evening, the statement said.

Haiderpura has so far reported 11 positive cases, while Masanganj has recorded 10 such cases. Meanwhile, the health department has quarantined 22 personnel, including an inspector, of Gadgenagar police station, after a constable there tested positive on Saturday.

The constable is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur. His 24-year-old son also tested positive there on Sunday, sources in the health department said. Coronavirus has so far claimed 13 lives in the district. At least 62 have been discharged after recovery, they said.