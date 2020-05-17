Gujarat COVID-19 cases go up by 391 to 11,380; 34 more die

Gujarat on Sunday recorded 391 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths, taking the total case count to 11,380 and the number of fatalities to 659, a Health official said. Simultaneously, a total of 191 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,499 so far, she said.

"Gujarat has now achieved recovery rate of 39.53 per cent," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. Of the 6,222 active cases, 38 are on ventilator, she said.