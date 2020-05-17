Left Menu
135 buses with migrants waiting for UP govt's nod

At least 135 buses arranged by Congress' Rajasthan unit carrying migrants have arrived at Uttar Pradesh-Rajasthan border in Bahaj of Bharatpur.

ANI | Bharatpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:37 IST
Rajasthan Minister Subhash Garg speaking to ANI in Bharatpur on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

At least 135 buses arranged by Congress' Rajasthan unit carrying migrants have arrived at Uttar Pradesh-Rajasthan border in Bahaj of Bharatpur. "We have been waiting for UP government's permission to enter the State since 10:30 am. Priyanka Gandhi took this initiative to help migrant workers reach their native places. We have asked the UP government to only give permission. Don't know why they are not giving us the permission," Minister Subhash Garg told ANI.

"We are providing help, but the government is not ready to take help. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath should allow these buses. There is no politics in it," he added. "There is no bus of the UP government on the road. The Central government is taking money for the PM-CARES Fund from corporates in the name of help. Then why the government is not allowing us to help them," he asked.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, seeking permission to run 1,000 buses for taking migrant labourers to their homes safely. However, UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that Gandhi is doing petty politics by trying to gain political mileage out of the migrant issue and that her demand to send buses to Uttar Pradesh border displays her lack of understanding of logistics. (ANI)

