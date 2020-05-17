Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auraiya accident: Family awaiting body of lawyer aspirant turned migrant labourer

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:57 IST
Auraiya accident: Family awaiting body of lawyer aspirant turned migrant labourer

Twenty-year-old Chandan Rajwar wanted to be a lawyer but he quit college and joined a marble factory in Rajasthan to support his family, while Ajit Mahato, his 50-year-old colleague, was saving money to marry off his daughter. The two had left the western state for their villages in Purulia district of West Bengal during the ongoing lockdown, but their families are now waiting for their bodies.

Chandan and Ajit are among the 24 migrant workers who were killed when a trailer truck collided with another truck in the early hours of Saturday near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. Both the vehicles were carrying passengers.

Two other men from Purulia also lost their lives in the same accident. Purulia Zilla Sabhadhupati Sujoy Bandyopadhyay visited their modest houses at Dumdumi and Uparbatri villages on Sunday and assured the families the administration's help in bringing back the mortal remains of their dear departed.

"My son wanted to come back when the lockdown started. But no transport was available then. The money he had started reducing as days passed by," said Bhiksakar Rajwar, Chandan's father.

Rajwar, a mason, said he heard from Chandan for the last time on Thursday evening informing him that he would board a vehicle which will take him to Purulia along with some labourers from Jharkhand. "Chandan had wanted to study and got admitted to a local degree college. However, there were livelihood issues.

He quit studies and went to Rajasthan before the Durga Puja last year to work in a marble unit in Rajasthan," Rajwar said. The wife of Ajit Mahato said he was saving money to get his second daughter married off. Their elder daughter got married sometime back.

The woman said, "He had called me on Thursday informing me that he would be back on Saturday. He asked me not to call him up frequently and not to worry. He had said he would update me about his arrival time. But." Bandyopadhyay also visited the families of two more persons - Milan Badyakar and Ganesh Rajwar - who were killed in the accident. The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of those from the state who lost their lives in the collision.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Goa's COVID-19 cases grow by nine to 22

The tally of COVID-19 patients in Goa reached 22 after nine such cases were reported on Sunday, a health department official said. Six of the total number of patients are passengers of the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Express train, who tested ...

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria - Iran Supreme Leader

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, according to his official website.Iran almost got into a full-blown conflict with the United States when a U.S. drone strike killed ...

Celta's Sisto fined for driving home to Denmark: reports

Celta Vigo attacker Pione Sisto was fined a club record 60,000 euros 65,000 for driving 3,000km home to Denmark by breaking strict coronavirus measures, local media reported on Sunday. The 25-year-old Danish international made the journey o...

Railways operated 1,300 Shramik trains since May 1; ferried over 17 lakh migrants: Officials

The Indian Railways has operated 1,300 Shramik Special trains since May 1, ferrying more than 17 lakh workers, it said on Sunday. During the last three days, more than 2 lakh people have been transported per day. In days to come, it is expe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020