Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally crosses 11,000-mark

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 639 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 11,224, the health department said. In the state, four persons succumbed to the virus and the death toll due to the disease stands at 78.

At present, there are 6,971 active cases in the state. With an increase of 4,987 COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the total count has reached 90,927 now, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The total number of active cases in the country stands at 53,946, while 2,872 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far. One patient has migrated. (ANI)