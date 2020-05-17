Yavatmal sizzles at 46 degrees; highest in Maha this season

Yavatmal sizzles at 46 degrees; highest in Maha this seasonPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 23:37 IST
At 46 degrees Celsius, Yavatmalin Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Sunday recorded thehighest maximum temperature of this summer season in thestate, an official of the meteorolgical department said
This is the season's highest maximum temperaturerecorded so far, the official said
"Today's temperature in Yavatmal was 4.3 degreesCelsius more than its normal temperature during the season,"he said.
