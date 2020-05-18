11 migrant labourers injured in accident in UP

Eleven migrant labourers going from Himachal Pradesh to Bihar were injured on Sunday after their bus was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said. Four of the injured are critical and have been referred to the district hospital from Fazilnagar community health centre, while seven were discharged after treatment and sent home in the same bus.

The bus was carrying 25 migrants workers. According to eyewitness, the truck driver dozed off and lost control over the vehicle. He fled the spot after the accident, the police said.