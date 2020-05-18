Delhi Police turns prankster to teach lockdown violators lesson

To teach a lesson to four men after they were found roaming outside unnecessarily during the lockdown, a few Delhi Police personnel played a prank with them by asking them to carry a "fake dead body" of a COVID-19 patient, officials said on Sunday. A policeman, who was wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit, pretended to be dead. The matter came to light after a video of the act surfaced online on Sunday.

The video was shot in east Delhi's Mandawali area. However, senior officers did not appreciate the act and warned the officials against repeating it, they said. After scolding the four men for roaming around unnecessarily, the policemen told them that since they have violated the lockdown norms, they will be punished. As a punishment, the policemen were seen purportedly asking the four men in the video to carry the "fake body" on their shoulders and take it to the cremation ground. After hearing this, the men tired to escape but were caught by police, who then dragged them towards the "fake body". Seeing the body, the men pleaded to policemen. However, the four were made to pick up the "fake body". They carried the "fake body" for some distance but were later stopped by the police who warned them against violating the lockdown norms.