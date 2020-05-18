WB: Traffic movement on Howrah Bridge continues amid checking by Police

A day after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 31, traffic movement on the Howrah Bridge, which connects Kolkata and Howrah, continued amid checking by Police. As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal has 2,677 COVID-19 cases, including 959 cured/discharged/migrated and 238 deaths.

The central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from Monday. The MHA has also given powers to States/UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange, and Red zones, which will allow them to start activities except in containment zones.

According to the guidelines, "All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier." Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent 10 teams to Odisha and seven teams to West Bengal in view of the approaching Cyclone Amphan.