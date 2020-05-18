Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restrictions under Sec 144 extended in C'garh for 3 months

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-05-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 11:14 IST
Restrictions under Sec 144 extended in C'garh for 3 months

The Chhattisgarh government has extended restrictions imposed in all districts of the state under CrPC Section 144 for next three months in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Monday. The state Home department issued a notification to this effect late Sunday evening, a public relations department official said.

As per reports submitted by collectors of all 28 districts, the situation is yet to be brought under complete control and there is still a possibility of spread of the coronavirus infection in several places, he said quoting the notification. "Therefore, in view of the present circumstances and proposals by district collectors, it is inevitable to extend the period of Section-144, which bars assembly of four or more people, for next three months to contain the transmission of COVID-19," the notification said.

Restaurants, hotel bars and clubs will remain closed in the state till May 31, while sports complexes and stadiums will continue to be shut till further orders, the official said. Soon after the notification was released, Raipur Collector S Bharthi Dasan issued an order on Sunday night that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will remain effective in the district till August 16 or further orders.

Strict action will be taken against those found violating the prohibitory orders, the official said. On Sunday, 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the number of such cases to 92.

Out of these, there are 33 active cases in the state while 59 people have been discharged so far after recovery. PTI TKP GK GK

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Entertainment News Roundup: Colombian director films quarantine comedy; 'We Are The World' to get an 'American Idol' alumni encore and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon Prime snags Bollywood premieres; 'Frozen' musical becomes the biggest victim and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 583; U.S. CDC reports 1,435,098 coronavirus case and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Sport-On this day: Died May 19, 2014: Jack Brabham, Australian racing driver

Jack Brabham remains in a class of his own as the only man to have won the Formula One championship as a driver and constructor, and he also stood out for securing his first title on foot.Leading the season-ending 1959 U.S. Grand Prix at Fl...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centres of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions indoors for months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More...

Soccer-Lampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea players sign short-term deals

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is hopeful players whose contracts expire in June will sign short-term deals and finish the Premier League season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the novel coronavirus outbreak bringing world s...

FOREX-As lockdowns ease, commodity currencies cautiously move up

The dollar wavered on Monday as investor optimism about the re-opening of economies around the world lifted commodity prices and exporters currencies, while talk of negative interest rates held the pound near an almost two-month low. Oil fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020