Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown 4.0: Salons, barber shops open in Ludhiana

Salons and barber shops opened their doors to customers in Punjab's Ludhiana on Monday, as India entered the fourth phase of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:03 IST
Lockdown 4.0: Salons, barber shops open in Ludhiana
Visuals from Preety makeover salon in Ludhiana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Salons and barber shops opened their doors to customers in Punjab's Ludhiana on Monday, as India entered the fourth phase of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In a big relief to the salon owners and barbers, following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) guidelines, the Punjab government has decided to open all salons and barber shops, adhering to social distancing norms.

Speaking to ANI, Pooja, a customer said, "I am feeling great that the salons have opened as my hair was damaged in these two months. I used to come here regularly. Now, we can take care of our body and hair." Preety Arora, owner of the salon, asserted that they are maintaining social distancing while taking all other precautions.

"I have been running this salon for three years. The government has given some relaxations now which is good news. We were in trouble as we had no clue to manage everything. Women are also very happy that the salons have now opened. Customers have started coming here. We are following social distancing," said Preety. The nationwide lockdown has now been extended till May 31. (ANI)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Pushing for probeThe World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, starts a two-day virtual annual meeting today, its first since the COVID-19 p...

Govt's fiscal stimulus package hopelessly inadequate: Chidambaram

The Congress on Monday said the fiscal stimulus package announced by the government is hopelessly inadequate given the gravity of the economic crisis as it amounts to only Rs 1.86 crore, which is 0.91 per cent of the GDP. The party sought a...

China says premature to immediately begin a COVID-19 investigation

Chinas foreign ministry said on Monday it was premature to immediately launch an investigation into the origins and spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 300,000 people globally. Spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a d...

EXCLUSIVE-Spain plans to side-step EU bailout fund - sources

Spain plans to avoid using cheap European Union bailout funds in all but a worst-case scenario in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, joining Italy in deeming it a politically unpopular option, sources told Reuters. The EU is offeri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020