Tribal families become part of 'Subhiksha Keralam' project, take up farming

In an effort to ensure self-reliance, the tribal community in Kerala's Munnar has taken up farming on a large scale. As part of 'Subhiksha Keralam' project, 150 tribal families have taken up farming by converting fallow land in the area for growing crops. With the help of the Panchayat and the Agriculture Department, the cultivation has been started in eight acres in Bison Valley in Komalikudi.

"Subiksha Keralam is a state government-led initiative to tackle the impending food shortage after the COVID-19. The Adivasi community has also taken up the project of developing farmland. About 8 acres of land that had been lying fallow for many years, is now ready for cultivation," said Mercy Thomas, Panchayat President. She said the tribal community planted a variety of vegetables, along with maize.

"During this lockdown, we all are involved in turning this fallow land ready for cultivation. We have started planting crops," said Benniraj, a tribal farmer who along with his family is also involved in the farming while maintaining social distancing as part of the guidelines. (ANI)