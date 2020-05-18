Assam's COVID-19 tally at 102

As many as 102 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Assam, according to the state Health Department.

Out of the 102 total cases, 41 people have recovered and three have died.

The Central government on Sunday had extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from Monday. The MHA has also given powers to States/UTs demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, which will allow them to start activities except in containment zones. (ANI)