Fire at residential building in Mumbai's Mazgaon area, two rescued
A level two fire broke out at a residential building in Mazgaon area of Mumbai here on Monday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:58 IST
According to the fire department officials, two people have been rescued from the 5th floor while seven others are still stranded on the 7th floor of the building.
Four fire tenders have reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway. (ANI)