One more COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 93
One more COVID-19 case has been reported from Dehradun on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand to 93, said the state Health Department.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:51 IST
One more COVID-19 case has been reported from Dehradun on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand to 93, said the state Health Department. Out of 93 COVID-19 cases, there are 40 active cases in the state.
The highest number of positive cases were reported from Dehradun (46), followed by Udham Singh Nagar (20) and Nainital (15), Haridwar (7), Almora and Pauri Garhwal (2 each) and Uttarkashi (1). As many as 586 samples were sent today for testing and result of 1,087 samples is awaited. (ANI)
