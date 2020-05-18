Left Menu
Flights from countries like US have already come, organising more: Jaishankar to Aaditya Thackeray

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:10 IST
Flights from countries like US have already come, organising more: Jaishankar to Aaditya Thackeray

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said repatriation flights from several countries have already arrived and he was looking forward to organising more, responding to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray's appeal to bring back people of the state stranded abroad. Jaishankar said he appreciated the cooperation of the Maharashtra government in making necessary arrangements to bring back residents of the state stuck in other countries due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thackeray wrote to Jaishankar on Saturday, asking him to assist stranded Maharashtra residents return home in a phased manner but at the earliest. In his response, Jaishankar said planes from countries, including the UK and the US, have already come and he was looking forward to organising further flights.

"Glad to facilitate return of Maharashtra residents from abroad. Planes from UK, US, Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh, Phillipines, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Oman have already come," he said in a tweet, tagging Thackeray's letter. "Look forward to organising further flights from US, Europe and Australia. Appreciate the cooperation of State Govt to make necessary arrangements," he said in another tweet.

Jaishankar also said 169 Indians from Dhaka have landed in Kolkata. "Pleased to welcome the first spl flight under #VBM to West Bengal. AI 0231 has landed in Kolkata, carrying 169 Indians frm Dhaka. Thank @airindiain @MoCA_GoI and WB Govt for support & coordination. Appreciate the effort by HC @rivagdas & Team @ihcdhaka #VandeBharatMission," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

