Palghar: 14, including BEST driver, held for liquor smuggling

Palghar: 14, including BEST driver, held for liquor smugglingPTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:52 IST
Liquor worth Rs 1.50 lakh was seized from seven vehicles, including a tempo of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST, and 14 people arrested during checks conducted on Saturday and Sunday in Palghar district amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, police said. The checks were conducted in areas under Valiv, Manickpur, Tulinj, Virar, Bhoisar and Gholwad police stations, an official said on Monday.
"Of the seven vehicles searched and seized, one is a BEST Tempo Traveller. Its driver Nizam Hodekar (48) had hid liquor beneath the seats. He is one of the 14 people arrested during the checks for liquor smuggling," he added. Cases have been filed under Maharashtra Prohibition Act and for disobedience to official under section 188 of the IPC.
ALSO READ
Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Top stories from the western
COVID-19: Defence aircraft shower petals on Mumbai hospitals
25 labourers hire bus to reach R'sthan from Mumbai; cops allow
100 COVID-19 patients recover in Mumbai in single day
Mumbai reports 441 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths; Total cases now 8,613 and fatalities 343: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.