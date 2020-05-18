Left Menu
One arrested for sharing Delhi BJP woman leader’s morphed picture on social media

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:13 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly sharing a “morphed” and “offensive” picture of Delhi BJP IT cell co-convener Apurva Singh on social media, the Delhi police said on Monday. The arrest was made after Singh took to Twitter on Sunday to express her disappointment over the police inaction on her complaint lodged on March 19 over her morphed pictured flooding the social media.

“Is it wrong to be a woman BJP supporter? Then why these Congress, SP and particularly minority community people are making viral my photo with the flag by morphing it with obscene photo? Don’t they have mothers and sisters?” asked Singh on her Twitter handle. ‘‘Two months have passed since lodging the FIR but the photo was neither removed nor any action taken,” she added in her tweet.

Reacting to her tweet, the Delhi police on Sunday said it has arrested a 33-year- old man for sharing Singh’s morphed pictures on Facebook and is probing the matter to identify who morphed the picture and who all forwarded it on social media. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said a case was registered on the complaint of Apurva Singh and all offensive posts made on social medial platforms were removed.

"In case, FIR registered on the complaint of @isinghapurva, all offensive posts made on Twitter and 26 posts made on Facebook have been removed till date through concerned platforms. One accused person, Md Aasim, who had shared the offensive content, has been arrested,” he tweeted. “Accused Aasim Sayaad, 33, is a resident of Delhi's of Tuglakabad Extension. He is working as cloth merchant. The accused had shared the offensive posts on Facebook. He has been arrested and his device has also been seized,” added police.

The police said it registered the case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Other account holders who posted the offensive content are being identified through technical investigation for further legal action, the police added.

