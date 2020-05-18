Left Menu
Development News Edition

People from Gujarat,Maharashtra,Kerala& TN will be allowed entry in staggered manner:govt.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:42 IST
People from Gujarat,Maharashtra,Kerala& TN will be allowed entry in staggered manner:govt.

(Eds: rpting after correcting typos in fourth para) Bengaluru, May 18 (PTI): Following the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, Karnataka on Monday said people from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be allowed entry in a staggered manner and special cases will be on request. "We have decided not to allow people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31, but in stages (staggered manner)," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

According to sources, the decision follows the recent arrival of a large number of people from these states, especially Maharashtra and Gujarat and them testing positive in quarantine, leading to a spike in the number of infections in the state. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too said, "we are wary of people entering the state from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat...looking at these people adding to the tally in Karnataka." Yediyiurapa on Monday announced that buses of all four state run Road Transport Corporations would ply from Tuesday, with all precautionary measures in place.

Strict lockdown measures will be in force in containment zones, while economic activities will be permitted in other areas, he said, adding that there will be a total lockdown in the state on Sunday. The Chief Minister had convened a meeting with Ministers and senior officers, regarding permitting various activities during the fourth phase of the lockdown in the state, according to the guidelines issued by Government of India.

Detailed discussions were held about holding economic activities, people arriving from other countries and states, their quarantining, restarting public transport and law and order situation, along with containing COVID-19, Yediyurappa said. The Chief Secretary will issue a Government Order later in the evening in this regard, in compliance with the Government of India guidelines, he added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Barbershops, shopping complexes to open in Kerala with conditions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the opening of shopping complexes with 50 per cent shops on a rotational basis and barbershops and beauty parlours without air conditioning in the State. He said the Kerala State Ro...

L&T Shipbuilding amalgamated with Larsen & Toubro

Larsen Toubro LT on Monday said LT Shipbuilding Limited LTSB has been amalgamated with it following all necessary processes. The company had purchased Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltds TIDCO 3 per cent stake in its subsidi...

MP: Seven killed in fire at shop-cum-residential complex

Three children and four women were killed in a fire at a shop-cum-residential complex here on Monday, police said. The victims belonged to two families, police said.Four persons sustained burn injuries in the incident, they said. The blaze ...

Court orders release of jailed LGBT+ Ugandans after coronavirus charges dropped

By Alice McCool KAMPALA, May 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Ugandan court on Monday ordered the release of 19 LGBT people jailed for almost 50 days for risking spreading the new coronavirus after public prosecutors withdrew the charges.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020