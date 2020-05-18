Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Over 40 lakh migrant workers have registered to return to native places"

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:02 IST
"Over 40 lakh migrant workers have registered to return to native places"

Over 40 lakh migrant workers have registered across the countryto return to their native places even as the number is growing,Union Minister Kishan Reddy said on Monday and called for states to ensure all such people are identified and enrolled to facilitate their onward journey. He also said that the Centre is mulling bringing out modalities for setting up Anganwadi centres, admissions into schools and scholarships to the children of migrant workers at their respective workplaces, besides insurance coverage.

Speaking to the media through video conferencing, the Minister of State for home said the Centre cannot ferry all the registered workers at one go as it may create problems in terms of keeping them in mandatory isolation at the recipient state. According to him, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar received over 500 and 400 Shramik Special Trains respectively.

"All over the country, so far over 40 lakh migrant workers have registered their names. The number is going up.

The Centre took up the responsibility of providing train services to ferry them to their native places. All the state governments should take the responsibility of identifying migrant labourers in their respective places.

We are ready to provide as many trains as the states want," Reddy said. He opined that the stateshave to make decisions with a two-pronged idea- one to restore activities like construction and industrial works so that the workers are kept busy wherever they are located and the second, to register names of those who want to go back to their native places with "emotional attachment".

Expressing concern over the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the disease, Reddy said there are 934 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in the country with over three lakh beds and over 30,000 Intensive Care Units (ICU). "There was only one lab (for coronavirus testing) in Pune in our country in March in the initial days of the virus prevalence.

Today we have 531 labs in the country, of which 379 are in the government sector and 152 labs are under private medical colleges and hospitals and others," he said. The minister said over 93 lakh N-95 masks and 56 lakh PPE kits have been sent to states so far.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

SLC says Sri Lanka needs new stadium to bid for ICC events

Sri Lanka Cricket SLC on Monday said the country needs to build a new stadium to strengthen its bid to host ICC events in the 2023 to 2031 cycle. The SLC faced intense criticism after the board announced on Sunday that it had inspected a si...

Group: Egypt uses virus to renew detention of hundreds

Egypts security and judicial authorities have been using the coronavirus pandemic to renew pretrial detention of hundreds of people since mid-March, further depriving many of due process, an international rights group said on Monday. Human ...

'Amphan' to make landfall on West Bengal coast on May 20 evening as extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds up to 195 kmph: govt.

Amphan to make landfall on West Bengal coast on May 20 evening as extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds up to 195 kmph govt....

Barbershops, shopping complexes to open in Kerala with conditions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the opening of shopping complexes with 50 per cent shops on a rotational basis and barbershops and beauty parlours without air conditioning in the State. He said the Kerala State Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020