COVID-19: Aurangabad crosses 1000-mark, Nanded at 97

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:23 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad crossed the 1000-mark on Monday after 59 people were detected with the infection in the last 24 hours, while nearby Nanded inched towards the 100-mark. As on Monday evening, the number of cases in Aurangabad was 1,021 and 97 in Nanded, officials said.

Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said 221 people had recovered from the infection so far, and another 200 are expected to be discharged from hospitals over the next one week. "Of the 13 cases detected in Nanded on Saturday, nine were pilgrims. The number of active cases in the district is 62, as 30 people have been discharged and five had died of the infection. The number of patients hospitalised is, however, 60 as two patients are still missing," an official said.

