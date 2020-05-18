Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head constable becomes Gujarat police's 1st COVID-19 fatality

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:50 IST
Head constable becomes Gujarat police's 1st COVID-19 fatality

A head constable serving here succumbed to coronavirus in the early hours of Monday, becoming the first policeman from Gujarat to die due to the viral infection, officials said. Over 300 police personnel, including an inspector and a woman ACP from the city, have tested positive for coronavirus across Gujarat till now.

Among these, 109 are still under treatment while 225 have recovered and given discharge from different hospitals, said a statement by the Gujarat police. The head constable, attached to the Krushnanagar police station here, died during treatment at Gandhinagar Civil hospital on Monday morning, said Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police Ashish Bhatia.

"The head constable died fighting COVID-19. It is a great loss to the police force. Deepest condolences to the family," said Bhatia. The 40-year-old policeman, a resident of Sardarnagar, was found COVID-19 positive on May 16.

Since his condition was stable, he chose to stay in home isolation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Control Room, Vijay Patel. "On Sunday afternoon, he was admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital after he developed breathing problem.

Unfortunately, he died early in the morning during treatment," said Patel. He is the first Gujarat policeman to die due to the novel coronavirus, another official said.

A large number of police personnel, who are among frontline warriors in the fight against coronavirus, have been infected across the country..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief pledges probe of virus response

The head of the World Health Organization says he will begin an independent evaluation of the UN health agencys response to the coronavirus pandemic at the earliest appropriate moment. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made...

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' still happening at Netflix, says director Adil El Arbi

Director Adil El Arbi says the fourth film in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, fronted by celebrated actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, is still in the works but it doesnt have a script yet. El Arbi along with directing partner Bilall Fallah are ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife sends legal notice for divorce

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiquis wife Aaliya Siddiqui has sent a legal notice to the actor claiming maintenance and divorce. The notice was sent to the Sacred Games star on May 7 through email and WhatsApp due to the unavailability of speed post ...

Asthama patient dies at quarantine centre in U'khand

Pauri, May 18 PTI&#160;A 31-year-old man, who was kept under institutional quarantine after returning from Faridabad two days ago, died on Monday in Uttarakhands Pauri district, officials said. A patient of asthama, he fell ill on Monday mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020