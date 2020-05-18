Head constable becomes Gujarat police's 1st COVID-19 fatality

A head constable serving here succumbed to coronavirus in the early hours of Monday, becoming the first policeman from Gujarat to die due to the viral infection, officials said. Over 300 police personnel, including an inspector and a woman ACP from the city, have tested positive for coronavirus across Gujarat till now.

Among these, 109 are still under treatment while 225 have recovered and given discharge from different hospitals, said a statement by the Gujarat police. The head constable, attached to the Krushnanagar police station here, died during treatment at Gandhinagar Civil hospital on Monday morning, said Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police Ashish Bhatia.

"The head constable died fighting COVID-19. It is a great loss to the police force. Deepest condolences to the family," said Bhatia. The 40-year-old policeman, a resident of Sardarnagar, was found COVID-19 positive on May 16.

Since his condition was stable, he chose to stay in home isolation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Control Room, Vijay Patel. "On Sunday afternoon, he was admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital after he developed breathing problem.

Unfortunately, he died early in the morning during treatment," said Patel. He is the first Gujarat policeman to die due to the novel coronavirus, another official said.

A large number of police personnel, who are among frontline warriors in the fight against coronavirus, have been infected across the country..