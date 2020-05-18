Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Aurangabad crosses 1000-mark, Nanded at 97

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:09 IST
COVID-19: Aurangabad crosses 1000-mark, Nanded at 97

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad crossed the 1000-mark on Monday after 59 people were detected with the infection in the last 24 hours, while nearby Nanded inched towards the 100-mark. As on Monday evening, the number of cases in Aurangabad was 1,021 and 97 in Nanded, officials said.

In a statement, Aurangabad district officials said the death toll from the infection reached 34 after a senior citizen died on Sunday and two others, aged 56 and 42, died on Monday. Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said 221 people had recovered from the infection so far, and another 200 are expected to be discharged from hospitals over the next one week.

"Of the 13 cases detected in Nanded on Saturday, nine were pilgrims. The number of active cases in the district is 62, as 30 people have been discharged and five had died of the infection. The number of patients hospitalised is, however, 60 as two patients are still missing," an official said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

France, Germany want 500 bln euro Recovery Fund, joint EU debt

France and Germany called on Monday for the creation of a 500 billion euro 543 billion Recovery Fund able to offer grants to the countries and regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.In a joint statement, Paris and Berlin also said th...

BRIEF-Uber Cuts 3,000 More Jobs, Shuts 45 Offices In Coronavirus Crunch - WSJ

UBER CUTS 3,000 MORE JOBS, SHUTS 45 OFFICES IN CORONAVIRUS CRUNCH - WSJ UBER IS ALSO EXPLORING SELLING NONCORE BUSINESSES - WSJ UBER IS ALSO CONSIDERING MOVING ITS ASIA HEADQUARTERS FROM SINGAPORE TO A DIFFERENT MARKET- WSJ Source text h...

Meditated with Nunchaku to overcome Addison's disease, says Sushmita Sen

Actor Sushmita Sen has opened up about her struggle with the autoimmune condition called Addisons disease, which she fought overtime through Nunchaku workout sessions. She was diagnosed with the Addisons disease, a condition which affects...

Nursing staff at Lucknow's KGMU tests COVID-19 positive

A nursing staff at King Georges Medical University KGMU here tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, an official said. A staff nurse posted in Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of KGMU has been found positive for the corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020