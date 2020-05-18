Left Menu
Over 600 Mizos stranded in foreign countries

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:13 IST
Over 600 people from Mizoram are stranded in different parts of the world due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, an official said here on Monday. The official said that more than 630 people belonging to various districts of the state are currently stuck in more than 14 countries, including China.

He said that more than 350 people are stranded in neighbouring Myanmar and 211 are seafarers. Nineteen people are stranded in Nepal, 18 in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 12 in Kuwait.

As per the record maintained by the state government till Monday, the majority of the stranded people belong to Aizawl district at 298 followed by Siaha and Champhai at 115 and 106 respectively. Though the state government was yet to submit the overall final list to the Centre, it has submitted the list of people, who are stranded in Myanmar and asked for their return, the official said.

He also said that the state government has asked Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate the return of 30 Myanmarese nationals, who are stranded in Mizoram Earlier on May 9, state Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana had asked Union Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to bring back the stranded people from abroad, during a video conference with health ministers of the northeast. The state government is bringing back its people, who are stranded in different parts of the country, in a staggered manner to avoid rush in quarantine facilities.

Hundreds of people have returned from four Northeastern states- Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura during an exercise conducted between April 30 and May 2. The returnees were released for home quarantine last week on completion of 14 days institutional quarantine. About 883 people were also brought from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by a special train on May 15.

Official sources said that more than 10,000 people were yet to return from various parts of the country..

