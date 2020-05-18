Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:14 IST
Karnataka records single-day spike of 99 cases; govt allows

Karnataka recorded a biggest single-day spike of 99 new positive cases of coronavirus, taking the number of infections in the state to 1,246, the government said on Monday, as it allowed buses, autos and cabs to operate with the COVID-19 induced lockdown entering the fourth phase. Continuing with the recent trend of those with the history of travelling from other states adding to Karnataka's tally, most of the cases that tested positive on Monday were those who with a travel history to Maharashtra recently, and currently under quarantine.

"As of May 18 evening, cumulatively 1,246 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 37 deaths and 530 discharges," the health department said in its bulletin. Out of 678 active cases, 666 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 12 are in ICU.

Twenty-one patients, who have recovered, have been discharged on Monday. The 99 new cases include, 24 from Bengaluru urban, 17 from Mandya, ten from Kalaburagi, nine from Uttara Kannada, among others.

Majority of 99 cases are those with inter-state travel history from Maharashtra, followed by contacts of patients already tested positive and from containment zone from Bengaluru Urban. Following the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, Karnataka today said people from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be allowed entry in a staggered manner and special cases will be on request.

"We have decided not to allow people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31, but in stages (staggered manner)," Chief Minister Yediyurappa told reporters here. According to sources, the decision follows the recent arrival of a large number of people from these states, especially Maharashtra and Gujarat and ther testing positive in quarantine, leading to a spike in the number of infections in the state.

Meanwhile, easing restrictions further, as the COVID-19 induced lockdown enters the fourth phase, the state government allowed public transport services to operate in the state from Tuesday, except in containment zones. The government has also decided to do away with colour coding of districts into- red, orange and green zones, and instead focus on containment for monitoring.

"Lockdown will continue till May 31, in containment zone, there will be strict restrictions, if any one violates law, we will book criminal cases against them," Yediyurappa said after meeting with top ministers and officials. All the four state transport corporations buses and also private buses have been permitted to run their services, with only 30 passengers, except in containment zones, from tomorrow morning.

Wearing of face-masks and maintaining physical distancing are mandatory. Auto and taxis were also given green signal to ply on roads, but there should be only three passengers, including driver.

In maxi-cabs, the maximum number should be four passengers, including driver. Trains can operate within the State but not inter-state services till May 31.

Salons can also pull up their shutters. Parks have been allowed to function from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Further stating that night curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am, the Chief Minister said "there would be a complete lockdown on Sundays." Bengaluru urban district still tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 260 infections, followed by Belagavi 116 and Kalaburagi 114. Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 122 discharges, followed by Mysuru 88 and Belagavi 62.

A total of 1,51,663 samples were tested, out of which 6,265 were tested on Monday alone. According to the health department,1,49,566 samples have returned as negative so far, and out of them 6,122 reported negative today.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

