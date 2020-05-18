Left Menu
Lockdown 4.0: Government offices, shops to be opened in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand government on Monday issued guidelines for the coronavirus-induced Lockdown 4.0 and allowed the opening of all shops except malls in Green and Orange Zone districts.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:40 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand government on Monday issued guidelines for the coronavirus-induced Lockdown 4.0 and allowed the opening of all shops except malls in Green and Orange Zone districts. Talking to media persons, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said that the government offices are allowed to function from 10 am to 4 pm.

"All shops except malls in Green and Orange Zones are allowed to be opened from 7 am to 4 pm. The government offices will function from 10 am to 4 pm," he said. He said that malls, cinema houses and educational institutions would remain closed, while the online classes will continue.

"The stadiums are allowed to open but spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period. All types of gathering will remain banned in the State," said Singh. The curfew timing will remain from 7 am to 7 pm, he said, furthering informing that there are seven containment zones in the State.

"There are seven containment zones in the State. Seven districts are in Green Zone -- Bageshwar, Chamoli, Haridwar, Champawat, Tehri, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag. Six districts in Orange zone -- Almora, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, and Uttarkashi. There are no red zone districts in the State," he said. "The movement of vehicles will be allowed in Haldwani, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Haridwar, Dehradun, and Kotdwar in an odd-even manner. The decision on the public transport for inter-state movement will be taken in one or two days," he said.

Singh said that there are 93 COVID-19 cases in the State. "There are 93 COVID-19 cases in the state, out of which 40 cases are active. 52 people have recovered and one person died. There are 7 containment zones. The doubling rate is 15.5 days. The recovery percentage stands at 56 per cent," he said.

Singh further said that migrant workers in Uttarakhand will be provided with 5 kg ration per person by the government. (ANI)

