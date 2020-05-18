Left Menu
Gujarat govt announces major relaxations in lockdown norms

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:54 IST
In a major relief to people affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Gujarat government on Monday announced several relaxations, including opening of markets and shops in non-containment zones, from Tuesday. While there will be no relaxations in containment zones, shops and offices in non-containment zone can remain open between 8 am and 4 pm, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

However, such business and commercial establishments need to follow odd-even formula, wherein only 50 per cent establishments can remain open on any given day. Moreover, the government has also allowed reopening of barber shops and salons in non-containment zones besides shops selling paan masala.

Restaurant and eateries can remain open for takeaway orders only, Rupani said. He also announced resumption of bus and autorickshaw service across the state, barring a few places.

