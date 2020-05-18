Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite centre's pleas, WB, J'khand, Raj, Chhattisgarh still laggard in bringing migrants home: data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:54 IST
Despite centre's pleas, WB, J'khand, Raj, Chhattisgarh still laggard in bringing migrants home: data

Despite several pleas from the centre to state governments to give approvals for trains to bring stranded migrants home, many states including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have been laggard in allowing such trains to arrive from other parts of the country, official data has shown. The railways has so far run 1,414 Shramik Special trains since May 1, of which 641 have terminated in Uttar Pradesh followed by 310 in Bihar.

On the other hand, even as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she has approved 105 trains, only 19 trains have run so far from different parts of the country to the state. While nine have completed their journeys, seven were in transit and only three more have been approved by the state government. Similarly, while 25 trains have terminated in Rajasthan, six were on their way and only two more have been approved. Fourteen trains have ended their journeys in Chhattisgarh, two were running and three more are in the pipeline, data shows. Jharkhand, which was among the few states that gave quick approvals for transporting their migrants back to the states initially, has fallen behind in approving trains now -- while 56 trains have terminated in the state, eight each were in transit and in the pipeline. Odisha where so far 58 trains have terminated has no pending approvals probably due to the approaching cyclone, officials said. The problem, officials say, is that the railways, while having the capacity to run around 300 trains per day, is operating half of that number because states are not sending an adequate number of approvals. "Unfortunately, many states are not giving approvals for trains carrying their own migrants, resulting in migrants being forced to walk on roads or travel through unsafe vehicles like trucks, etc. and violating social distancing. Migrant heavy states have approved very less trains. Chhattisgarh (has approved) only 19 trains, Rajasthan only 33 trains and Jharkhand only 72 trains," the officials said. Railway minister Piyush Goyal over the last two days has appealed to state governments to approve as many such trains as possible to ensure that migrants are not forced to walk home or take risky avenues to reach their destinations. On Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba requested state officials through video conferencing to cooperate in running of more Shramik Special trains and facilitate the movement of migrant workers. Since the trains for migrant workers began to ply, the issue has been embroiled in political mudslinging with the opposition accusing the railways of charging poor migrant workers for the travel. Weeks into the operation of the special trains, Home Minister Amit Shah in a letter singled out West Bengal and accused it of not allowing migrant trains to operate to the state.

What followed was a political slugfest between the centre and states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh with the respective chief ministers taking to micro blogging site Twitter to deny holding back permission for any migrant special trains..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll below 100 for first time since March 9

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 99 on Monday, against 145 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, registering the first tally of below 100 since March 9. New cases increased by just 451 against 675 on Sunday,...

Locust attack may affect more Rajasthan districts this year: Officials

Locust outbreaks may affect more Rajasthan districts adjoining Pakistan this year as compared to the previous one, officials said on Monday. The Rajasthan government has made an emergency plan to deal with it and preparations are being made...

Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 1,185 to 21,152; 23 more die

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Of the 1,185 new cases, 300 samples were tested posit...

Over 1,500 migrants booked for lockdown violation in UP's Balrampur

Over 1,500 migrants have been booked for lockdown violation in Uttar Pradeshs Balrampur district, police said on Monday. Thirty-seven FIRs were registered against 1,547 persons for violating lockdown norms and not following the protocol, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020