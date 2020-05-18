Resumption of public transport, more shops allowed to open in Chandigarh

The union territory administration on Monday announced resumption of public transport services and allowed opening of more shops, including in Sector 17 market, in the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown till May 31. However, movement of people shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 and 7 am except for essential activities, it said.

In a fresh order, the union territory administration said its offices will function with 50 per cent staff from 10 am to 5:30 pm. "50 per cent of government officials below the rank of deputy secretary will be called to office," according to the order.

Timings of the central government employees and neighbouring state offices will be different to avoid congestion on roads. Private offices are advised to operate with 50 per cent of their staff and encourage their employees to work from home.

Public dealing offices such as 'Sampark' centres, sub-registrar office etc. shall remain open, it said. According to the order issued by Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida, all non-AC buses will be operated in the tri-city with the consent of the neighbouring states. "There will be a flat rate of Rs 20 per ticket. The buses will run with 50 per cent capacity only and necessary social distancing norms will be followed,” it said.

The inter-state buses will be resumed after obtaining necessary consent from other states, it further said. Taxis have also been allowed to operate with maximum three people while auto rickshaws will be permitted to ply with one passenger. Two-wheelers have been allowed without a pillion rider and cycle rickshaws with only one passenger, according to the order.

All shops in internal sector markets, which were earlier allowed to be open on odd-even basis, will now remain open from 10 am to 6 pm on all days except the usual weekly off. Shops in markets such as in Sector 46 Rehri market, Sector 22-D, Shastri Market, etc will remain open on odd-even basis from 10:30 am to 6 pm. The famous Sector 17 market, Sector 34 market and shops on sector dividing roads are permitted to remain open from 11 am to 6 pm.

"All malls such as Elante Mall, DLF Mall, Centra Mall and multiplexes will remain closed," it said. Street vendors will be allowed on already earmarked vending zones on an odd-even basis, the order read.

Sweet shops, bakeries and restaurants have been permitted to open but without dining facility. Only home delivery will be allowed. But salons will remain closed till a formal standard operating procedure is finalised and announced in consultation with medical experts, it said.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes. A total of 50 people can attend marriage functions and 20 people can take part in funerals, the order said.