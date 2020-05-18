Left Menu
Assam govt directs DMs to impose night curfew till May 31

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:37 IST
The Assam government on Monday directed all District Magistrates to impose night curfew for 12 hours from 7 pm during the fourth phase of the lockdown till May 31, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said. The chief secretary, as the Chairperson of the state Disaster Management Authority, issued the set of guidelines which will be enforced by the District Magistrates.

The state has issued relaxations except in containment and buffer zones which include all industries and their supply chains are allowed to operate without the need for any specific order and all personnel working there in shifts are allowed to commute to work as per shift timings. Tea industries and workers engaged there at all times, all warehouses are allowed to operate at all times and personnel required for their operation are allowed to operate at all times.

All activities related to PDS operators, FCI warehouses, Railways, LPG and petroleum delivery services and workers are allowed to operate at all times. E-Commerce for all commodities is allowed, delivery of goods will be allowed till 7 pm but back-end activities, including warehouse is allowed at all hours.

All automobile dealerships and outlets are allowed to operate between 7 am to 7 pm. Supply chain related to essential food items like milk, fish and other perishables including workers engaged there are allowed to operate at all times.

All essential services, including conservancy services by municipal bodies and other government agencies are allowed at all times. Private offices located at the same building as that of a mall are allowed to operate but the shops in the same building will not be allowed to open and all stand-alone and market complex shops shall be allowed to operate.

Private medical clinics and OPDs, including veterinary OPDs shall be allowed to open. Large stand-alone shops are allowed to operate with limited number of entrants.

Auto-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, taxis and private four wheelers shall operate with one driver and two others, maintaining social distancing. Two-wheelers, pillion riding is allowed either with one female or one child up to the age of 12 years.

City buses, intra-district and inter-district buses shall operate with 50 per cent capacity and only 50 per cent of total number of buses can operate under the authority of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC). Inter-state movement of buses will be allowed only after mutually agreed understanding between concerned states, All vehicles which are allowed to ply are not permitted to stop in the containment and buffer zones.

Movement of good carriers, both laden and empty shall be allowed except in containment zones. Livestock carrying trucks shall be allowed to enter the state, except those carrying pigs.

Bank employees are allowed to move beyond 7 pm depending on necessity while government offices shall function normally but with staggered work hours for employees. All construction works shall be allowed between 7 am and 6 pm but all construction activities relating to highway construction and flood control works are allowed at all times.

Media persons and persons engaged in printing newspapers and persons engaged in newspaper distribution are allowed to operate at all times. Barber shops, salons and parlours shall continue to remain closed though home visits would be allowed after following hygiene and sanitization norms.

Haats and bazars, including weekly markets shall remain closed throughout the state. Sports activities without person to persons contact and spectators shall be allowed.

Female employees, both private and public, with children below five years of age are not allowed to attend office till March 31 when it will be reviewed again. Persons above the age of 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of ten years shall stay at home except for essential and health purposes.

Educational institutions shall remain closed but online classes are permitted. Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services shall remain closed except those used for emergency services and quarantine facilities.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and public halls shall remain closed. All religious places of worships shall remain closed and religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Consumption of liquor, betel, gutkha, tobacco in public places is strictly prohibited and spitting in public and work places is punishable by law. In containment zones, only essential activities are allowed, the order stated.

The state government, based on the assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities or impose restrictions, in various zones..

