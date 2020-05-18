Rajasthan govt issues guidelines for lockdown 4.0, taxis allowed in orange, green zones

A day after the Centre announced the extension of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus till May 31, Rajasthan government on Monday issued guidelines about the activities that will be permitted and restrictions that will be in force. "There will be a restriction on the movement and gathering of five or more people at a public place unless specified. However, all movement of individuals, for non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am," said an order from the government.

It said barbershops, salons and beauty parlours are permitted to open in the state except in the containment zones. Taxis and cabs along with two passengers are allowed to ply in orange and green zones of the state. The list does not allow metro rail services, domestic and international air travel except medical and security purposes or purposes permitted by MHA.

It said schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed and online/distance learning shall be encouraged. Hotels and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police/government officials/healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities, will remain closed.

The Centre had on Sunday extended lockdown till May 31. Under the new guidelines, states and UTs will now delineate red, green and orange zones taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry. The zones can be a district, or a municipal corporation/ municipality or even smaller administrative units such as sub-divisions. (ANI)