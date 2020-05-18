10 more test coronavirus positive in HP, total cases rise to 91

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 10 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected to 91, officials said. Five fresh cases were reported from Hamirpur, three from Bilaspur, one each from Kangra and Chamba districts, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. A 30-year-old woman, the mother of a two-year-old COVID-19 patient, has tested positive in Chamba district.

She was allowed to look after the baby, who also has a hole in her heart since her birth. In Bilaspur, a 36-year-old woman and her five-year-old son have tested positive. They are primary contacts of a COVID-19 patient who was admitted in Mandi and had returned from Ahmedabad a few days ago, Jindal said. A 19-year-old man from Bilaspur's Dabat-Majari village near Punjab border also tested positive on Monday. He had returned from Delhi a few days ago.

Four men and a woman, who were kept under quarantine after they returned from Mumbai recently, have tested positive in Hamirpur district, while a 24-year-old woman has tested positive in Kangra. The men, including a 60-year-old, had no symptoms of the disease, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harikesh Meena said three fresh cases are from Sujanpur subdivision, whereas two from Nadaun subdivision. Meanwhile, one patient recovered from the infection in Hamirpur district, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 42 and fatalities at four. A total of 45 patients have recovered. Of the 42 active cases in the hill state, 15 are in Kangra, eleven in Hamirpur, seven in Bilaspur, five in Chamba, two each in Una and Sirmaur.

