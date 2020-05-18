Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major relaxations in curbs in Gujarat's non-containment zones

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:42 IST
Major relaxations in curbs in Gujarat's non-containment zones

In a major relief to people affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Gujarat government on Monday announced several relaxations, including opening of markets and shops in non-containment zones, from Tuesday. While there will be no relaxations in thecontainment zones, shops and other commercial establishments in non- containment zone can remain open between 8 am and 4 pm, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The relaxations came even as the novel coronaviurs cases increased to 11,746 mark in Gujarat, while the deaths inched towards the 700-mark. Rupani, in a video message, said business and commercial establishments need to follow "odd-even" formula, wherein only 50 per cent establishments will remain open on any given day.

The government has also allowed reopening of barber shops, beauty parlors and salons in non-containment zones besides paan masala outlets. Rupani said though paan shops will be allowed to open from May 19 only takeaways will be permitted. Also, spitting in public will attract a fine of Rs 200.

Restaurant and eateries can remain open for takeaway orders only, Rupani said, adding highway dhabas will be allowed to serve food maintaining social distance guidelines. Rupani added that embroidery and diamond units in Surat can resume their work with 50 per cent staff.

Private offices with 33 per cent staff strength are allowed to resume from Tuesday in non-containment zones across the state, he said. Major relaxations have been given in the transport sector also.

Cab, taxi and cab aggregators will be allowed to operate but only with two passengers, he said, adding private cars can also ply with three persons (including driver). Two wheelers will be allowed but without pillion riders, the chief minister said.

Rupani also announced resumption of state transport bus services across Gujarat. However, these buses will not be allowed to enter or leave from Ahmedabad, the worst-hit coronavirus district in Gujarat.

City bus service will also not be allowed in the entire state. The government gave permission to start autorickshaw services from May 19 across the state, barring Ahmedabad and Surat, which account for a major chunk of the COVID-19 cases.

Containment zones are areas which are still reporting a large number of coronavirus cases. Non-containment zones are areas where less number of cases are emerging. Gujarat has been divided into two zones instead of three zones like Red, Orange and Green done earlier.

In containment zones, only essential items like vegetables, milk and medicines will be made available between 8 am and 3 pm. The Gujarat government has declared the entire eastern part of Ahmedabad city as containment zones.

Hence, no relaxations will be allowed in the eastern part like reopening of offices and shops selling non-essential items, Rupani said. As per the Centre's guidelines, no movement of people or vehicles (except for essential activities) will be allowed across Gujarat between 7 pm and 7 am the next day, he said.

Rupani made it clear that schools, colleges, gardens, malls and gymnasiums will remain shut across the state to stop the spread of coronavirus. Rupani said the relaxations will remain in effect till May 31, when the fourth round of the lockdown is slated to end.

Since wearing mask in public is compulsory, the state government has decided to sell masks at affordable rates at Amul milk parlours across Gujarat, he said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Mexican rider suspended by EF Education First team

Mexican rider Luis Villalobos has been suspended indefinitely by his EF Education First team after a potential anti-doping violation in 2019 while with his previous team. According to a letter the team received from world governing body the...

Turkey's president declares nationwide Eid al-Fitr lockdown

Turkeys president has announced a new four-day curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to be applied across the country to stem the spread of COVID-19. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped t...

Uber cuts 3,000 jobs as virus slashes payroll by 25%

Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides. The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 peop...

Noida: 7 arrested for defying lockdown orders, border with Delhi to stay sealed

Seven people were arrested and challans issued to owners of 223 vehicles for allegedly defying lockdown norms in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, officials said. They said Noidas border with Delhi shall remain sealed until further orders.Crimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020