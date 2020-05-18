Rajasthan's COVID-19 count rises to 5,507

With 305 new cases on Monday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has risen to 5,507. The count is inclusive of 2,151 patients, who are active coronavirus cases. With 163 patients recovering from the disease, the number of patients recovered from the disease rises to 3,218.

With seven new deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Monday, the number of deaths in the State stands at 138. According to the health bulletin, 243,476 samples have been received of which 234,165 samples have tested negative and 3,804 samples results are currently under process.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 96,169 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 157 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has risen to 3,029, as per the latest update by the ministry. Out of the total number of cases, 36,824 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)