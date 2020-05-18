Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buses, taxis, autos to ply; malls to remain shut

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:51 IST
Buses, taxis, autos to ply; malls to remain shut

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (PTI)As the fourth phase of the nation-wide lockdown began, the Kerala government on Monday eased certain restrictions and allowed buses, taxis and autorickshaws to ply. Besides, barber shops and beauty parlours can be open, but malls would remain shut.

In a relief to the tipplers, the Left government announced that liquor outlets would be opened when an online system for booking liquor is ready. The government also issued an order extendingthe lockdown till May 31 and issued guidelines in accordance with the central government guidelines.

While buses would be allowed within a district with 50 per cent capacity only, autorickshaws can ply with a lone passenger. However, a maximum of three people can travel in autos if they belong to the same family, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. With regard to taxis, two passengers, besides the driver, would be allowed to travel and in case it's a family, there can be three passengers apart from the driver. Private cars would also be allowed in the same manner. "We will be following the general lockdown conditions in total but will make certain exemptions based on the state- specific requirements. All educational institutions will remain closed but online distance education will be encouraged," he said.

Public transport would be allowed within a district with 50 per cent occupancy and no standing passengers, Vijayan said. The Chief Minister further said except in containment zones, there would be no restrictions within the district for travelling.

"In four-wheelers, driver plus two passengers or three from a family will be allowed. In three-wheelers, its driver plus one passenger or maximum three from a family. On two- wheelers, pillion ride is allowed only for a family member," Vijayan said. He said inter-district travel would be allowed between 7 am and 7 pm for which there was no need to get a pass, but people need to carry an identity card.

Travel to faraway districts would require a pass, he said. Malls would not be open, but 50 per cent of shops within shopping complexes can function as decided by the shopping complex management in consultation with local self-government institutions,Vijayan said.

"Barber shops and beauty parlours can open without AC with not more than two waiting customers. Liquor outlets would open as and when the online system is ready. Bars can sell liquor and food as a parcel. Licensed clubs can also sell liquor and food to their members," he said. People would not be allowed to travel in and out of a containment zone. But in case of an emergency, travel would be permitted, but 14 days home quarantine or institutional quarantine would be essential.

All government offices would function with 50 per cent attendance and the rest would work from home.Police stations would also function with 50 per cent staff. Till further notice, all Saturdays would be a holiday for government offices, Vijayan said adding that government employees who are not able to travel long distances should report to the District Collector near their residence within two days and they would be deployed for COVID-19 related work within the district.

Marriage functions would be allowed with a maximum attendance of 50 people and in funerals not more than 20 people should participate. All religious places would continue to be closed and Sundays would be observed as complete lockdown day,he said.

PTI RRT UD NVG NVG.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Mexican rider suspended by EF Education First team

Mexican rider Luis Villalobos has been suspended indefinitely by his EF Education First team after a potential anti-doping violation in 2019 while with his previous team. According to a letter the team received from world governing body the...

Turkey's president declares nationwide Eid al-Fitr lockdown

Turkeys president has announced a new four-day curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to be applied across the country to stem the spread of COVID-19. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped t...

Uber cuts 3,000 jobs as virus slashes payroll by 25%

Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides. The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 peop...

Noida: 7 arrested for defying lockdown orders, border with Delhi to stay sealed

Seven people were arrested and challans issued to owners of 223 vehicles for allegedly defying lockdown norms in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, officials said. They said Noidas border with Delhi shall remain sealed until further orders.Crimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020