366 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally at 11,476

With 366 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 11,476, said the state health department on Monday. The tally is inclusive of 4,804 patients who have been cured/discharged and 694 patients who succumbed to the deadly virus.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 96,169 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 157 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has risen to 3,029, as per the latest update by the ministry. Out of the total number of cases, 36,824 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)