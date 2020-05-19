Mumbai: Residents oppose quarantine centre in their area

Mumbai: Residents oppose quarantine centre in their areaPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:15 IST
Residents of some housingsocieties in suburban Ghatkopar here on Monday came out on aroad demanding that the quarantine centre for coronaviruscases be shifted from Cama Lane locality, police said
The 150-bed facility was set up in a building locatedin front of residential buildings
Many residents came out on streets outside theirbuildings in evening for their demand. "Members of some four to five residential societiesopposed the facility at a time when people should help eachother," said local ML Parag Shah of the BJP.