Alms seeker donates Rs 10,000 for COVID-19 relief fund in Madurai

An alms seeker in Madurai donated Rs 10,000 to District Collector TG Vinay on Monday as a donation towards the State's COVID-19 relief fund. "I would have given this money towards the education of children but now, I have donated my money to the relief fund as the coronavirus issue is big," the alms seeker Poolpandiyan told ANI.

He said that he had come yesterday to hand over the money to the district collector but he could not do so as he was not present over there. "Yesterday I came to the Madurai District Collector's Office to donate the money I collected but they said that the collector was not present. So today I am here to donate this money towards the state's coronavirus relief fund," he said.

As many as 536 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 11,760, according to the State Health Department. The total positive cases include 7,270 active cases in the state. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 81 after three people succumbed to the infection on Monday. So far, 4,406 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals. (ANI)