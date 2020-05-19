Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alms seeker donates Rs 10,000 for COVID-19 relief fund in Madurai

An alms seeker in Madurai donated Rs 10,000 to District Collector TG Vinay on Monday as a donation towards the State's COVID-19 relief fund.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:17 IST
Alms seeker donates Rs 10,000 for COVID-19 relief fund in Madurai
Alms seeker Poolpandiyan outside the district collector's office in Madurai. Image Credit: ANI

An alms seeker in Madurai donated Rs 10,000 to District Collector TG Vinay on Monday as a donation towards the State's COVID-19 relief fund. "I would have given this money towards the education of children but now, I have donated my money to the relief fund as the coronavirus issue is big," the alms seeker Poolpandiyan told ANI.

He said that he had come yesterday to hand over the money to the district collector but he could not do so as he was not present over there. "Yesterday I came to the Madurai District Collector's Office to donate the money I collected but they said that the collector was not present. So today I am here to donate this money towards the state's coronavirus relief fund," he said.

As many as 536 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 11,760, according to the State Health Department. The total positive cases include 7,270 active cases in the state. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 81 after three people succumbed to the infection on Monday. So far, 4,406 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal cabinet approves new map incorporating Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, claims its territories

Kathmandu Nepal, May 18 ANI Nepal cabinet has endorsed a new political map incorporating disputed territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani. Nepal claims the Indian territories as its own. Yubraj Khatiwada, Minister of Finance a...

Authorities: Boko Haram attacks Nigerian village, killing 20

Islamic extremists stormed a village just as people were preparing to break their Ramadan fast after sundown, killing at least 20 people in the first attack of its kind in northeastern Nigeria since the Muslim holy month began, authorities ...

ECB's Lagarde welcomes Franco-German EU recovery fund plan

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde welcomed a proposed 500-billion euro 546-billion coronavirus recovery fund proposed by France and Germany on Monday, saying it would bring much-needed relief to the worst-hit EU countries.Th...

Pompeo says intent to fire State Dept IG was not retaliation -Washington Post

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his recommendation to President Donald Trump that the inspector general of the State Department be fired was not an act of retaliation as he was unaware of any investigations the employee was carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020