Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1 lakh from 100 in 64 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 11:30 IST
COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1 lakh from 100 in 64 days

It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to touch the 1 lakh-mark from 100, taking a longer period than other countries such as the US, Spain and Italy which have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to data shared by official sources. According to the data sourced from the health ministry and Worldometers, in the US, coronavirus infection cases increased from 100 to 1,00,000 in 25 days, while it took 30 days for the cases to reach the 1 lakh-mark in Spain.

It took 35 days in Germany, 36 days in Italy, 39 days in France and 42 days in the United Kingdom for the coronavirus infection cases to rise from 100 to 1 lakh respectively. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,163 and the number of cases climbed to 1,01,139 in India on Tuesday registering an increase of 134 deaths and 4,970 cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours since Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Monday, the ministry said that for every one lakh population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far as against the 60 globally. Referring to data from the WHO situation report, the ministry said 45,25,497 COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide till Monday which is about 60 cases per lakh population.

Among the countries with a very high load of coronavirus cases, the US, with 14,09,452 instances of the infection so far, has around 431 cases per lakh population. The UK has so far reported 2,40,165 cases which is 361 cases per lakh population, while Spain with 2,30,698 instances of the disease has about 494 cases per lakh. Italy has 2,24,760 total cases and about 372 cases per lakh population, while Germany, which has registered 1,74,355 instances of the infection, has around 210 cases per lakh population. France, which has reported 1,40,008 cases, has around 209 cases per lakh population.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix itching to return to action

Atletico Madrids Joao Felix is itching to return to action saying that the players would return this weekend if it was up to them. Were feeling very good and are very excited about playing again. If it were up to us, we would return this we...

UK jobless claims jump to highest since 1996 as COVID crisis hits

A measure of the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Britain soared to its highest level since 1996 in April, the first full month of the governments coronavirus lockdown, data published on Tuesday showed.The claimant count r...

India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000

Coronavirus cases in India reached 100,000 on Tuesday, matching its number of intensive care beds, and the rate of increase of new infections showed little sign of slowing. India reported 4,970 new cases over the previous 24 hours, taking i...

Trump threatens to cut off permanent funding for WHO, reconsider US membership

US President Donald Trump has threatened to permanently halt funding for the World Health Organisation WHO if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider the membership of the United States in the global health body....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020