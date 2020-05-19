Liquor delivery: Claims of fraudsters duping customers surface

After the Maharashtra government allowed home delivery of liquor last week, some of the customers here have complained of fraudsters duping them through fake social media accounts for placing orders. They claimed fraudsters have created fake Facebook accounts in the name of some known liquor shops and are duping customers by asking them to place orders and make payments through credit/debit cards on the mobile numbers provided by them.

Talking to PTI, a film producer said he recently ordered liquor worth Rs 40,000 on a mobile number of a Juhu- based shop mentioned on a Facebook account. The person who took the order asked him for a token amount of Rs 5,000 which he paid.

He said later, upon enquiry, he came to know that these people were fraud and operating from Asansol in West Bengal and some place in Bihar. A former Navy official also said when he dialled the contact number mentioned on Facebook of a well-known liquor shop providing home delivery, the person on the other side asked for payment only through debit/credit card.

"I got suspicious when the person said I have to share the OTP number. I had placed an order for liquor worth Rs 1,400, but later realised it was a fraud." A former MLA here said some his friends approached him with such complaints. "This is a scam operating through social media platforms. The scamsters take the credit/debit card numbers and CVV details and cheat the unsuspecting customers. I have tweeted to the police about this and asked senior officials to investigate the matter, he said.