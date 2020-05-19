Left Menu
Six U'khand districts in orange zone, seven in green   

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:30 IST
The Uttarakhand government has classified six of its 13 districts as orange zone and the rest in green besides deciding to implement the odd-even traffic formula for private vehicles in seven of its major cities. As per the guidelines issued by the state government late on Monday night, Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar are in orange zone, while Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat are in the green zone.  Seven major cities where the odd-even traffic rules will have to be followed by private vehicles during the fourth phase of the lockdown are Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Kotdwar, Rudrapur, Haldwani and Kashipur.

The decision has been taken to ensure fewer vehicles on the road between 7 am and 4 pm, Chief Secretary, Utpal Kumar, Singh said. All shops will remain open from 7 am to 4 pm in the orange and green zones barring malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls and restaurants, he said.

However, restaurants can operate their home delivery services. Barber shops, salons, spas and parlours will also be open but educational institutions will remain closed. No movement of people or vehicles will be allowed from 4 pm to 7 am, he said.  District magistrates have been authorised to identify the containment and buffer zones in their respective areas in the light of the Ministry of Home Affairs latest guidelines. PTI ALM DV DV

