Left Menu
Development News Edition

UIF pays out over R14 billion to lockdown-hit employees

Maruping said that with all the necessary information and documents furnished, the Fund is now paying beneficiaries 24-hours after the claim is made at best, or 48-hours at worst.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:29 IST
UIF pays out over R14 billion to lockdown-hit employees
Maruping said that with all the necessary information and documents furnished, the Fund is now paying beneficiaries 24-hours after the claim is made at best, or 48-hours at worst. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has paid out over R14 billion in benefits to employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

"The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour, today processed and paid COVID-19 TERS [ Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme] relief payments to the tune of R748 815 094.20 benefitting 149 263 workers, represented by 9 362 employers," said the UIF on Monday.

"This brings to 2 551 236 the total number of workers who have been given relief during lockdown which may be in lieu of or a top-up to their salaries. The total amount disbursed since 16 April 2020 has now topped R14 billion (R14 079 099 409 20). This is over and above the payments that the UIF makes to ordinary benefit payments which now stand at R1 849 992 773 21," said UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping.

Maruping said that with all the necessary information and documents furnished, the Fund is now paying beneficiaries 24-hours after the claim is made at best, or 48-hours at worst.

"We are quite pleased that we are now in a position to say that the systems are in place and I would like to pay tribute to the staff members who have worked right through the clock to make it possible. We are now more confident in saying that we are on track to achieve our vision of a 'caring, accessible and customer-centric UIF that contributes towards poverty alleviation," Maruping said.

However, Maruping noted that this does not mean the system does not have challenges.

"When problems arise, we make sure that they do not derail us and we strive to find solutions and continuously learn and improve systems to be able to deliver for our key stakeholders – the contributors. Our commitment is to improve all the time and to pay back the trust that has been placed on us as a public insurance fund," he said.

For further information on benefits, employers and employees can log on to UIF website www.uifecc.labour.gov.za/covid19 or reach the UIF on the toll-free number 0800 030 007.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China says US trying to use Beijing to shift responsibility, evade international obligation to WHO

The United States is trying to evade international obligations to the World Health Organisation WHO and smearing Beijing to divert attention from its own incompetence, China said on Tuesday. In a statement cited by Sputnik news agency, the ...

Kenya to build greater resilience in health systems in regard to post-Covid-19

Health Cabinet Secretary, Sen. Mutahi Kagwe today attended the historic virtual 73rd World Health Assembly, the 1st of its kind since the establishment of the WHO and reaffirmed the countrys support for the WHO, as its leadership under Dr T...

Trust is major factor, helps players to discuss insecurities with coaches: Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has underlined the importance of trust in creating a strong relationship between coaches and players, saying it plays a major role in helping them discuss their insecuritiesI think trust is a major f...

Lockdown impact: Small temples in TN seek power bill waiver

With the near two-month lockdown taking a toll on their meagre revenue, many small temples in Tamil Nadu are seeking a waiver of power bills, as demands are also being made for enhanced compensation for village priests and workers allegedly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020