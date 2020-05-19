Left Menu
136 Priority human settlements and housing development areas declared

Sisulu said the intention is to ensure redress regarding the pre-1994 spatial plan, revitalising towns and cities and strengthening the livelihoods of households.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:32 IST
Sisulu has also called on the private sector to partner with the department, as it continues to restore the dignity of people through integrated and inclusive human settlements. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, has declared 136 priority human settlements and housing development areas (PHSHDAs) across the country.

This declaration will enable residents to live closer to areas with economic activities.

"At the centre of these PHSHDAs is to enable residents to live closer to areas with economic activities and social amenities such as schools, health facilities and job opportunities, as well as access to adequate accommodation," Sisulu said on Monday.

The implementation of the PHSHDAs will be in line with the national housing programmes including Enhanced People's Housing Process (Zenzeleni), informal settlements upgrading, Integrated Residential Development Programme and Social Housing Programme.

The PHSHDAs will cover the entire country as follows:

• Gauteng: 26

• KwaZulu-Natal: 22

• Western Cape: 19

• Mpumalanga: 16

• North West: 14

• Eastern Cape: 12

• Limpopo: 11

• Free State: 10

• Northern Cape: 6

Sisulu has also called on the private sector to partner with the department, as it continues to restore the dignity of people through integrated and inclusive human settlements.

"Over the past few years, we have successfully, as a collective, changed our country's landscape through the delivery of over 4 million housing and housing opportunities. We have built new towns such as Savanna City, Fleurhof and Cornubia, amongst others," said the Minister in a statement.

In the next few years, the government will direct resources towards the successful rollout of these programmes.

Sisulu is of the belief that thousands of much-needed job opportunities will be created as projects are rolled out.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

