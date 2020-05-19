Nawakadal encounter: Second terrorist also killed, weapons recovered

The second terrorist has also been killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces at Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier today informed of one terrorist being killed by the security forces.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, both terrorists who were killed belong to Hijbul Mujahideen, and weapons and ammunition were recovered during the encounter. "Second terrorist also killed in the ongoing operation. Both belong to HM. Two weapons and ammunition recovered," the tweet by the offical handle of J-K police read.

Earlier, one Police Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel was injured in the encounter. Jammu and Kashmir Police had said, "The operation was launched on a credible police input last night in Kanemazar, Nawakadal, Srinagar. Some exchange of fire took place during the night. One Police SOG personnel injured. Firing resumed during the search in the morning and the operation continues." (ANI)