People in large numbers attend funeral of spiritual leader in MP's Katni, flout lockdown guidelines
People in large numbers on Monday attended the funeral of Dev Prabhakar Shastri 'Dadda ji', a spiritual leader in Katni.ANI | Katni (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:38 IST
People in large numbers on Monday attended the funeral of Dev Prabhakar Shastri 'Dadda ji', a spiritual leader in Katni. They were seen flouting social distancing norms and the gathering also violated lockdown guidelines.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), funeral/last rites related gathering shall ensure social distancing and the maximum number of people allowed shall not be more than 50. The spiritual leader died on Sunday following illness. He had kidney and liver ailments.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the death of Shastri. (ANI)
