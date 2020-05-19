Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rampukar discharged from hospital, taken home by family member on bicycle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:52 IST
Rampukar discharged from hospital, taken home by family member on bicycle

After a long and arduous journey from Delhi to Bihar, migrant labourer Rampukar Pandit has finally reached home and is reunited with his grieving family, getting the much-needed catharsis he had been desperate for. The 38-year-old, whose mournful face became emblematic of the hardships being faced by poor migrant workers during the lockdown, was discharged from a block hospital on Monday evening and then ferried home, about 12 km away, on a bicycle by a family member.

"My test (for coronavirus) came out negative and I was told I could go home but only if someone from my family could accompany me. So, I called my wife. Since no means of conveyance was available, she left home on foot for the Khodawandpur block hospital," he told PTI on Tuesday. Rampukar's wife Bimal Devi had walked about 3-4 km towards the hospital on Monday when their young distant nephew, on his way to buy ration on a bicycle, saw her and instead of going to a shop offered her a ride to the hospital, Rampukar said.

"My nephew, who is about 15 years old, called up another relative who also reached the hospital riding a bicycle. After being discharged in the evening, my wife sat on the back of the nephew's bicycle and I on the back of my cousin's bicycle, and it took us about 1.5 hours to reach home," he said. Asked if they had sought a vehicle from the block hospital, Rampukar said, "We asked only once. Since no vehicle was available for us, we decided to leave on our own. I wanted to see my daughters".

There was no immediate reaction from the Begusarai district administration on the incident. Once he reached home, he said his three daughters "leapt to me and we all cried together. This is for the first time I met my entire family after my son died a few days ago".

On Saturday, his wife and nine-year-old daughter Poonam had met him in the hospital for 10 minutes, but from a distance. Rampukar's distraught face -- when he had learned about the serious condition of his one-year-old son and wept uncontrollably on the Nizamuddin Bridge in Delhi where he was stuck for three days over a week ago -- has became a snapshot of India’s migrant tragedy amid the ongoing lockdown. His picture, by PTI photographer Atul Yadav, touched a chord in the hearts of millions of people across the country.

After PTI put out his pictures and subsequently his story, many people have been taking to social media offering to help him. Rampukar's son later died and the family could not perform their child's last rites.

"I have not been able to perform last rites of my son. Even my wife could not do it. 'Nadi mey bacche ki body ko baha diya' (The child's body was put in the Boorhi Gandak river)," he lamented. While Rampukar has finally reached home, his family's ordeal is far from over. With no means of earning a living, the family that lives a hand-to-mouth existence is worried about how they will make ends meet.

His wife Bimal Devi said a man had come to their home from Khagaria a few days ago after seeing Rampukar's photo and getting to know of his plight through newspapers. "He gave us some stock of rice, dal, spices and went away. Now, we have ration left for cooking just two meals. My children and family will starve if not helped," Devi said as she broke down when PTI spoke to her on the phone.

Rampukar says ever since his father-in-law died, his wife and children have been living with her ailing mother while he toiled as a construction labourer in Delhi to eke out a livelihood. His last job was at a construction site of a cinema hall in Delhi. He was eventually helped by a woman who have him food, Rs 5,500 and also booked his train ticket from Delhi to Begusarai. He reached Begusarai on the night of March 15 and after initial screening was sent to a quarantine centre in a school on the outskirts of the district headquarters.

On Sunday, he said, officials had taken him to Khodawandpur block hospital where a COVID-19 test was conducted on him. The test result later came out as negative..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel rallies over 11 pc after Q4 earnings, hits 1-yr high during intra-day

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 23,722.7 crore during the reported quarter on broad-based strength, with all segments registering healthy underlying growth. ...

Bajaj Consumer Care forays into personal hygiene segment

FMCG company Bajaj Consumer Care on Tuesday said it has entered the personal hygiene segment with the launch of Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizer. The new range of hand sanitizers have more than 70 per cent alcohol which is required for protect...

Maha lockdown: 1.10 lakh cases filed, 20,900 held so far

Over 1.10 lakh offences have been registered and almost 21,000 people arrested so far across Maharashtra for offences connected to the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Tuesday. A vast majority of them hav...

Global worries as infections spike in Russia, Brazil, India

New coronavirus cases have been spiking from India to South Africa to Mexico in a clear indication that the pandemic is far from over, while Russia and Brazil now sit behind only the United States in the number of reported infections. The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020